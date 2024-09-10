Support the Georgian Bay Biosphere through a Day of Fun and Conservation

The Township of Georgian Bay invites the community to join in the annual Honey Bee Festival, taking place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, starting at 8:00 AM. The festival aims to raise funds and awareness for the Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamii Biosphere, a vital organization working to protect the region’s unique ecosystem and promote sustainability.

This family-friendly festival offers a full day of exciting activities that celebrate our environment, engage the community, and support conservation efforts. Highlights of this year’s event include:

Kick Off Paint Night: Friday evening, unleash your creativity with a nature-inspired paint session with the Georigan Bay Public Library & Alex McLaughlin.

Georgian Bay Métis Council's Pancake Breakfast : Start your day with a delicious community breakfast.

Four Directions Sacred Singing and Drumming : The singing and drumming represents Indigenous culture, joy, inclusion, community, healing and spirituality.

1st Annual Pickleball Tournament : Pickle with the best of them for some great prizes! Pre-registration required. Register Here

The Buzz Marketplace: Explore a variety of local vendors and artisans showcasing their products. Of course, get your year's supply of Honey!! Also find out who has the best honey all around!

The Beer Garden & Live Entertainment: Enjoy some of the best brews in the area and take in the local bands!

Landmark Cruises Speed Boat Tours: Feel the thrill of Georgian Bay's waters with scenic boat tours.

Kids' Activities: A variety of engaging and educational activities for children of all ages all located at Park Landing. Even facepainting!

Silent and Live Auctions : Bid on unique items while contributing to a great cause.

Repair Café: Learn how to fix everyday household items with local experts.

Sunset Cruise: Closeout the day with and experience the beauty of Georgian Bay aboard a serene evening cruise. Cruise will feature Feast Catering Co., Ian Crawford the Mentalist and music by JJ Blue. Surely a night to remember! Purchase your tickets here.

“The Honey Bee Festival is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together in celebration of nature and sustainability. By supporting the Georgian Bay Biosphere, we are not only protecting our environment but also preserving the beauty of Georgian Bay for future generations. I encourage everyone to join us for a day full of fun, learning, and community spirit.” stated Mayor Peter Koetsier, Township of Georgian Bay.

The Honey Bee Festival is a unique opportunity to celebrate the importance of honey bees in sustaining biodiversity and to support the Georgian Bay Biosphere’s ongoing efforts in environmental stewardship. All funds raised during the festival will directly benefit the Biosphere’s conservation programs.

Mark your calendar and bring your family and friends to this exciting event! Follow along for updates and more information at honeybeefestival.ca.