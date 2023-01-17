Legends Never Die – The Betty White Challenge Returns To The Ontario SPCA

Today is Betty White’s birthday and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society invites you to join them in honouring her legacy by taking part in the second annual #BettyWhiteChallenge. Making a gift in her name to help the animals is the purr-fect way to keep Betty’s legacy alive while also supporting the work of the Ontario SPCA, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023.

Betty White was an avid animal lover and advocate who inspired a worldwide movement upon her passing in late 2021 and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal organizations across the globe. The challenge, which was created last year as a way to celebrate the late actress on her birthday, encouraged people to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue in White’s honour.

“We were overwhelmed by the love and support from Betty’s fans,” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “We are so grateful for the legacy Betty White has created and for the compassion her fans have towards animals. Their support is making a real difference for animals.”

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to help animals in need. By taking part in the Betty White Challenge, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.

This year, the Ontario SPCA wants to give back to Betty White fans. The first 500 people to give a gift of $10 or more towards the 2023 Betty White Challenge will receive a limited edition “Legends Never Die” sticker.

Join the #BettyWhiteChallenge today and make a gift in honour of a truly remarkable woman.

Donate today to help more animals in need. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding. For 150 years the Ontario SPCA has been changing the lives of animals and depends on the generosity of donors to continue to give animals the second chance they deserve.

For more information or to learn more about the work of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, visit ontariospca.ca and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.