Police Release Name After Fatal Collision In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka EMS and Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Winhara Road at Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge at 1:40 p.m. on January 16, 2023.

One person, 77 year-old Lawrence Tomblin of Gravenhurst, was transported to hospital, however life saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The roadway was closed to traffic for a period of time and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team. More details will be released as they become available.