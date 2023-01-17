Driver Faces Several Charges After Collision On Hwy. 12 In Ramara

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation and other Criminal Code offences.
On January 15, 2023, just before 10 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township. Officers attended the scene determined who the driver was and observed the driver showing signs of alcohol consumption.
As a result, Yayanthan Pararasasingam, 41-year-old, from Mississauga has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary
- Operation while impaired- alcohol
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Operation While Prohibited
- Dangerous operation
- Driving while under suspension
- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
- Other charges
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.