Driver Faces Several Charges After Collision On Hwy. 12 In Ramara

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation and other Criminal Code offences.

On January 15, 2023, just before 10 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township. Officers attended the scene determined who the driver was and observed the driver showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Yayanthan Pararasasingam, 41-year-old, from Mississauga has been charged with:

  • Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary
  • Operation while impaired- alcohol
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Operation While Prohibited
  • Dangerous operation
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
  • Other charges

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.

