Driver Faces Several Charges After Collision On Hwy. 12 In Ramara

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation and other Criminal Code offences.

On January 15, 2023, just before 10 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township. Officers attended the scene determined who the driver was and observed the driver showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Yayanthan Pararasasingam, 41-year-old, from Mississauga has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Operation While Prohibited

Dangerous operation

Driving while under suspension

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Other charges

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.