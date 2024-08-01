Kearney Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located an impaired driver after tips were received from the public.

On July 28, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were advised of a possible impaired driver on Highway 11 in Strong Township. Officers located the suspect pickup vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Matthew Harrison, 38 years-of-age, of Kearney was charged with

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Sundridge Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.