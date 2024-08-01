$1M Gift To RVH Deepens Family’s Commitment To Healthcare In The Region

Winter Sanitation Inc. has made a $1-million donation to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign. This gift, which supports RVH’s plans to expand the health centre’s physical space and enhance nearly every type of care offered, will make a huge difference in the lives of people throughout the region. Winter Sanitation Inc. recently celebrated 60 years in business, and owners Ken Winter and his son, Roger, chose to mark this milestone by giving back to the community. The Winter family has deep connections to RVH. Ken’s wife, Ruthann Winter, was head nurse at RVH’s Emergency Department at the hospital’s location on Ross Street. RVH is also where Ruthann and Ken met.

“Our family believes in helping people and sharing with others,” says Roger Winter. “The best way for our communities to thrive is to make sure that RVH has everything it needs to care for those who call this place home.”

Simcoe Muskoka’s population is forecast to double in the next 20 years. By that time, one in three people will be seniors and may need hospital services four times more than others. To meet this demand, end hallway medicine, long wait times, and long drives somewhere else for care, RVH must grow.

“Roger and his family understand that donor support is critical to RVH’s success,” says Mary-Anne Frith, Cabinet Chair, Keep Life Wild campaign. “Their gift will ensure that advanced, world-class care is available close to home today and for years to come. We are so grateful for their support and generosity.”

The Keep Life Wild campaign continues to raise funds for RVH’s Expansion Plan which includes redevelopment of the Barrie Campus and building a brand-new Innisfil Campus – the region’s largest community without a hospital of its own. To learn more about the Keep Life Wild campaign and how you can help RVH grow, visit KeepLifeWild.ca.