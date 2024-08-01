Victoria Harbour Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male driver after conducting a traffic stop.

On July 25, 2024, just after 10:00 p.m., officers of the Orillia OPP were on patrol in the area of Coldwater Rd and Emily St. in the City of Orillia when a motor vehicle was observed with its high beams on approaching police. As a result, police conducted a traffic stop observing the vehicle hit the right-side curb. Through investigation and speaking with the male driver, police determined the driver was impaired and, on a suspension, not to drive for the last 21 years.

As a result, Christopher Leduc 46-year-old, of Victoria Harbour has been charged with: