Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance Gearing Up For Its 10th Year

The quintessential Canadian Concours d’Elegance is returning to Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community September 13-15, 2024, for its 10th year. The shores of Georgian Bay and the lush fairways of Cobble Beach Golf Resort will once again be the canvas on which to present over 100 beautiful and rarely-seen works of automotive art. Only the most elegant and authentic vehicles are invited to participate in the Sunday Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Over the past nine years, Cobble Beach has raised over $1,000,000 for the Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation and the Sunnybrook Foundation. Net proceeds from the Sunday Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be donated to Sunnybrook, which will help build the new home of Sunnybrook’s Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, the only facility in Canada where world-class researchers and clinicians will work together to revolutionize the treatment of the three most common brain disorders — dementia, stroke, and mood and anxiety disorders.

“It is our great honour to have the opportunity to raise money for two amazing facilities close to our hearts,” said Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance. “We could not do this without the generous donations from our partners who provide items for our auction, as well as the patrons attending our events. We are grateful to the community for making this event possible.”

The 10th annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance features a wide range of events over the course of 3 days. Engines starton Friday with the Participants’ Tour showcasing the beautiful Bruce Grey Simcoe County roads by taking Participants on a 115 km drive to the historic town of Meaford, Ontario. Familiar Saturday events return with the 6th annual Cars & Coffee,located in downtown Owen Sound’s River District. Returning for its 3rd installment to the Saturday lineup is the Concours d’Lemons event presented by Hagerty, also taking place in downtown Owen Sound’s River District. Other highlights for Saturday include two (2) free automotive seminars at the Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound, the Collector’s Dinner (for participants and invited guests only) and a live auction benefiting the Sunnybrook Foundation.