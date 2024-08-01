Highlights From The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Now in its 10th year, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the most prestigious classic-car show in Canada. Hailed by media and the public, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presents the highest class of judges and participants in North America, as well as a wide collection of elegant and rarely seen automobiles unmatched in Canada. Over 100 hand-selected vehicles from collections across Canada and the United States will take their place on the beautiful cobblestone shores of Georgian Bay, delicately placed on the 18th fairway of the Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community, just 10 minutes north of Owen Sound, Ontario.

Over the past nine years, $1,000,000 has been donated to the Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation and the Sunnybrook Foundation. This year’s net proceeds from the Sunday Concours will support Sunnybrook’s Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, advancing treatments for dementia, stroke, and mood and anxiety disorders.

The 2023 Concours d’Elegance combined classic car allure with community engagement. Friday’s annual Participant Tour saw 53 vintage cars on a 100km journey through Grey County. On Saturday, Owen Sound hosted the Cars & Coffee event, presented by Brackett Auto Group, featuring over 120 vehicles and raising over $3,600 for the Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation. The Concours d’Lemons, presented by Hagerty, showcased over 40 quirky vehicles, celebrating the charm of the unconventional with awards like “Worst in Show.”

The 2023 Concours d’Elegance culminated on Sunday with the main event, showcasing over 100 elegant and rarely-seen automobiles on the 18th fairway. The event concluded with an awards ceremony honouring the finest vehicles. Last year, the 1929 Cord L-29 was awarded Best of Show, while the 1938 Peugeot 402 Darl’mat Special Sports Roadster won the People’s Choice award. Enthusiasts and their prized vehicles traveled from across Canada and the United States, representing eight provinces and twelve states, to participate in this prestigious display.

In an effort to keep the latest iteration of the show fresh and new, this year’s Concours will see new and different classes such as “Japanese Vintage Motorcycles pre-1990” and “Classic Ford Mustang pre-1974”, something rarely seen. “We take great care in attracting the best vehicles possible to our show. But we want people to know this is an inclusive event that appeals to history buffs, lovers of the automobile, families and design lovers alike,” says Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance.