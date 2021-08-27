Juno Award-Winner And Mental Health Advocate Serena Ryder To Headline Waypoint’s November Gala-At-Home

One of Canada’s biggest stars – Juno award-winner and mental health advocate Serena Ryder – is headlining’s Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care’s November gala-at-home, presented by TD Bank.

Music is Serena’s medicine. Her raw and earnest songwriting, and beautifully electric live performances, have made her a favourite among fans, peers, and critics alike. She has been playing guitar and penning songs since she was a teenager. On the outside, this Juno-Award winning musician was a rising international star. But on the inside she was battling a deep depression that triggered an identity crisis and onstage panic attacks.

In her powerful keynote, Ryder shares the difficult path she took to regain her health and how she rediscovered her voice, both as a performer, and an advocate for those living with mental illness.

Proceeds from the November 5th fundraiser will support seniors at the hospital to allow care and treatment where they are most comfortable.

“Healthcare teams at the hospital are caring for our senior patients, addressing their physical and mental health care needs at the same time,” said Dr. Kevin Young, Geriatrician and Waypoint Medical Director – Integrated Care. “Being able to purchase the specialized equipment and technology will allow us to meet their primary care needs, making it possible for us to provide accessible, high quality care right here at Waypoint.”

The evening’s goal of $100,000 will purchase specialty mental health equipment and technology, including patient lifts, accessible tubs, telemedicine equipment, vital signs machines, and bladder scanners, among others.

“We are proud to partner with Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and to support the work being done to help seniors get access to the mental health care and support they need.” said Ester Condello, District Vice President, Greater Ontario Region, TD Bank. “At TD we recognize the importance of creating equitable health care outcomes for all. We look forward to this annual event that supports the hospital’s impactful work in advancing the treatment of individuals struggling with mental health issues and addiction.”

There are two ways to enjoy the evening, as a premium ticket holder, or with a free Shine the Light guest pass.

For just $125, Premium Ticket Holders will enjoy a mouthwatering gourmet meal by Feast Catering delivered right to their home, dinner music provided by local musicians, local radio personalities Carey Moran and Jason McCoy, online silent auction, keynote address by Serena Ryder, plus an exclusive live Q&A with Serena.

Free guest passes include music entertainment, online auction, and mental health advocate Serena Ryder sharing her story.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://givergy.ca/WCMHC or www.waypointcentre.ca.

Sponsorships are also available. For more information, or to sponsor the event, please contact Shelly Price at sprice@waypointcentre.ca.