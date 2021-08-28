Tips To Prevent Dishwasher Fires

Although dishwasher fires are not the most common appliance-related fires, they can still occur due to poor maintenance, improper usage, electrical problems or faulty components. A primary cause of dishwasher fires is moisture contacting the wires, so dishwasher owners should make sure internal components don’t leak, and perform regular checks at least once a year. Here are more tips for preventing dishwasher fires:

Following the manufacturer’s instruction manual that includes safety notices and usage tips.

Checking the manufacturer’s website for updates on safety information about your dishwasher.

Registering the dishwasher on the manufacturer’s website to receive notifications if the product is recalled.

Turning off the dishwasher when going to bed or before leaving the house. The dishwasher should always be supervised when operating.

Checking and repairing broken components regularly. The plastic components that release the detergent on the interior of the door are the most likely to cause water to leak over the machine’s internal wires, resulting in a fire. These plastic components should be checked often.

Having a professional inspect the dishwasher whenever the machine is not functioning properly.

Plugging the dishwasher into a grounded wall socket. Using extension cords as a permanent solution to power the dishwasher should be avoided.

Making sure outlets can handle the electric load required by the dishwasher.

Inspecting the power cord regularly, as well as repairing or replacing frayed power cords. Running electric cords under carpeting, where they can be easily damaged, is not recommended.

Cleaning and maintaining the dishwasher to prolong its life and protect its components. In case the dishwasher is leaking, here are some tips to fix dishwasher leaks.

Installing a working smoke alarm in the room where the dishwasher is kept. If it’s in the kitchen, a smoke alarm designed for kitchens (which is not triggered by normal cooking) should be installed.

Keeping a fire extinguisher on every level of the home and one in the kitchen. Tips to safely use fire extinguishers are available here.

Click Here to visit the Puro Clean Website.

More information about the causes of electrical fires in homes can be found in this article. Home electrical safety tips are available here. The PuroClean team stands ready to provide professional restoration services to any property affected by fire, water or mould damage.

Follow on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and LinkedIn to get our notifications!