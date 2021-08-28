Select Beer Stores Open Across Ontario On Labour Day

On Monday, September 6, 71 select Beer Store Retail locations across the province will be open for business. The list of stores is below.

These stores will operate from 11 am – 6 pm, with a few exceptions closing at 5 pm.

Customers are also reminded that online ordering is available at stores for in-store pick-up.

Select stores also offer delivery and curbside pick-up.

To learn more about store hours or ways of shopping online, please visit www.thebeerstore.ca.

Labour Day – September 6, 2021

Store City Address Hours of Sale Comments

2002 Brampton 198 Queen St. E. 11 to 6

2006 Brampton 80 Peel Centre Dr. 11 to 6

2101 Oshawa 200 Ritson Rd. N., Unit B 11 to 6

2113 Ajax 75 Kingston Rd. E. 11 to 6

2114 Whitby 3950 Brock St. N. 11 to 6

2141 Cobourg 476 Division St. 11 to 6

2303 Toronto 452 Bathurst St. 11 to 6

2314 York 3524 Dundas St. W. 11 to 6

2322 Mississauga 3154 Hurontario St. 11 to 6

2362 Etobicoke 1530 Albion Rd. 11 to 6

2371 Toronto 2153 St. Clair Ave. 11 to 6

2374 Vaughan 9771 Jane St. 11 to 6

2376 Toronto 2625A Weston Rd. 11 to 6

2379 North York 81 Billy Bishop Way, Unit D3 11 to 6

2405 Toronto 3130 Danforth Ave. 11 to 6

2409 Toronto 2727 Eglinton Ave. E. 11 to 6

2412 Toronto 1437 Victoria Park Ave. 11 to 6

2419 Toronto 227 Gerrard St. E. 11 to 6

2454 North York 6212 Yonge St. 11 to 6

2460 Scarborough 3561 Lawrence Ave. E. 11 to 6

2466 Scarborough 2360 Kennedy Rd. 11 to 6

2474 Pickering 1355 Kingston Rd. 11 to 6

2486 Scarborough 871 Milner Ave. 11 to 6

3002 Brantford 280 Murray St. 11 to 6

3053 Chatham 132 Richmond St. 11 to 6

3105 London 1600 Dundas St. E. 11 to 6

3107 London 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. 11 to 6 Drive Thru only

3151 Sarnia 1107 Confederation St. 11 to 6

3191 Grand Bend 21 Ontario St. N. 11 to 6

3209 Woodstock 911 Dundas St. 11 to 6

3251 Windsor 2380 Walker Rd. 11 to 6

3253 Windsor 790 Goyeau St. 11 to 6

3258 Windsor 8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E. 11 to 6

3291 Leamington 255 Erie St. S. 11 to 5

3401 Barrie 30 Anne St. S. 11 to 6

3415 Newmarket 18307 Yonge Street, Unit 1 11 to 6

3429 Barrie 640 Yonge St. 11 to 6

3441 Collingwood 415 First St. 11 to 6

3443 Midland 9350 Hwy. #93, Box 17 11 to 6

3444 Orillia 275 Atherly Rd. 11 to 6

4006 Orangeville 270 Broadway St. 11 to 6

4007 Guelph 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N. 11 to 6

4040 Guelph 710 Woolwich St. 11 to 6

4056 Hamilton 282 Parkdale Ave. N. 11 to 6

4057 Hamilton 1111 Barton St. E. 11 to 6

4059 Hamilton 959 Fennell Ave. E. 11 to 6

4060 Hamilton 75 Centennial Pkwy. N. 11 to 6

4066 Burlington 396 Elizabeth St. 11 to 6

4075 Hamilton 150 Barton St. E. 11 to 6

4078 Hamilton 1408 Upper James St. 11 to 6

4107 Owen Sound 1155 First Ave. E. 11 to 6

4156 Kitchener 250 Bleams Rd. 11 to 6

4157 Cambridge 200 Franklin Blvd. 11 to 6

4162 Cambridge 150 Holiday Inn Dr. 11 to 6

4164 Waterloo 70 Weber St. N. 11 to 6

4170 Waterloo 624 King St. N. 11 to 6

4301 Belleville 167 Bell Blvd. 11 to 6

4309 Trenton 49 Byron St. 11 to 6

4351 Cornwall 838 Sydney St. 11 to 6

4502 Kingston 290 Concession St. 11 to 6

4510 Kingston 1090 Midland Ave. 11 to 6

4590 Lindsay 370 Kent St. W. 11 to 6

4601 Ottawa 1860 Bank St. 11 to 6

4603 Ottawa 1984 Baseline Rd. 11 to 6

4607 Ottawa 548 Montreal Rd. 11 to 6

4609 Ottawa 515 Somerset St. W. 11 to 6

4620 Nepean 3500 Fallowfield Rd. 11 to 6

4622 Kanata 499 Terry Fox Dr., Unit #5 11 to 6

4626 Orleans 2276 Tenth Line Rd., Unit B1 11 to 5

4701 Peterborough 570 Lansdowne St. W. 11 to 6

4710 Peterborough 1900 Lansdowne St. W. 11 to 6