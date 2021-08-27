OLG’s New PROLINE+ Digital Sportsbook Among First In Canada To Offer Single Event Betting

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) welcomes Ontario’s sports bettors and would-be players to the “plus side” with its new online sportsbook, PROLINE+. Accessible from any device via proline.ca, PROLINE+ delivers an enhanced betting experience with dynamic, competitive odds that update to reflect game status and betting action. Thousands of new betting options are available at any time across all major North American sports leagues and major international sports, including soccer and exciting additions like tennis, golf, boxing and mixed martial arts. And, for the first time ever in Ontario, players can place a legal bet on a single event with PROLINE+.

“We’re thrilled to launch our new digital sportsbook, PROLINE+ on this momentous day where OLG is finally able to offer single event sports wagering and be among the first in Canada to offer this capability,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO. “More events, more betting options, and greater accessibility means more fan engagement with the comfort of knowing OLG stands behind the product. We’re proud that we can offer adult Ontarians the opportunity to bet on sports and have fun while also doing good and giving back as all OLG proceeds support provincial priorities like health care. We welcome players to ‘The Plus Side.'”

Pre-match or live bets made during a game can be placed from anywhere in the province on any device, including smartphones. A built-in live event tracker is available to keep tabs on games in progress and a Cash Out feature allows for a partial payout on a bet for selected events before the final result is known. Payouts are made directly to the player’s OLG.ca account. New players can sign up at proline.ca or OLG.ca to learn more about the new sports offerings.

PROLINE+ promotes responsible gambling and features player tools and educational materials from OLG’s globally recognized PlaySmart program, which received the highest level of certification from the World Lottery Association. An active OLG.ca account is required to play PROLINE+ and players must be 19 years of age or older and located in Ontario.

PROLINE+ was developed and delivered by OLG’s Digital teams in partnership with FDJ Gaming Solutions and Sporting Solutions, both owned by FDJ Group of France, which was selected through a competitive procurement process to work with OLG to enhance and expand sports betting in Ontario. This collaboration will also see the introduction of a new sports betting app and a revitalized retail sports betting product across 10,000 points of sale in Ontario in early 2022.

“We are delighted to work with OLG to launch Ontario’s first regulated online sportsbook,” said Andy Wright, CEO, Sporting Solutions. “With the recent legalization of single event wagering in Canada, this is the ideal time to launch PROLINE+. We are confident that our technology along with the global sports betting expertise of FDJ Group will bring a dynamic and compelling offering to Ontario.”

OLG’s growth in the digital space is focused on delivering world-class entertainment as a leader in the gaming industry and this new online sports business meets players’ demand for a product they want, in the space where they want to play. PROLINE+ is the only legal online sportsbook in Ontario, reinvesting 100 per cent of proceeds for provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

