People Are Passing Around Fake $50 Bills In Midland

Several calls this week from Midland area retailers has resulted in officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigating the passing of counterfeit $50.00 Canadian currency bills.

Suspects are using these phony bills to make in store purchases and although investigations are ongoing at this time, officers wish to advise area retailers to be aware of these recent incidents. Information on how to check and report suspected counterfeit money has been provided at the following web sites. Similar occurrences have also recently been reported to the OPP in the Wasaga Beach and Collingwood areas.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.