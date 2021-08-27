Heavy Rainfall Likely Tonight Through Saturday Morning

Heavy rainfall with amounts generally reaching 30 to 60 mm. Isolated amounts in excess of 60 mm possible.

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area tonight through Saturday morning. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will help to ensure that the rain will be heavy at times.

Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area.