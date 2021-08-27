“I Want To Go On A Train Trip Across Canada,” Gravenhurst Resident Wins Lottery

Charles Copeland of Gravenhurst won “Ontario’s jackpot” – $1,053,793.70 in the June 26, 2020 LOTTARIO draw.

Charles, 39, said he is a weekly lottery player. “I was on my way to work and stopped at the store to check my ticket,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I was so excited I was running around the store celebrating,” he laughed.

Charles plans to purchase a vehicle, buy a house and take a vacation. “I want to go on a train trip across Canada,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Hanes Road in Huntsville.