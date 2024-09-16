Josh Ross And MacKenzie Porter Among Winners At CCMA Awards

On Sept. 14, the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) celebrated Canada’s biggest night in country music: the 42nd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD.

Taking over Rogers Place in Edmonton, the 2024 CCMA Awards featured a powerhouse line-up of performers and presenters, and saw Josh Ross crowned the top winner of the evening, taking home a trio of awards including Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels, Male Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year for his smash hit “Trouble”.

MacKenzie Porter earned the title of Female Artist of the Year, while James Barker Band notched a win in Group or Duo of the Year and earned themselves the coveted Fans’ Choice Award. Rising star Owen Riegling scooped up the the CCMA Award for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year, and Jade Eagleson rounded out the night, winning the Ford F-150 Album of the Year for Do It Anyway.

The CCMA also celebrated a memorable year the night before the show, handing out 35 awards at the 2024 CCMA Music Industry Gala Dinner & Awards. Kicking off the first of two exhilarating evenings celebrating the best and brightest in country music, the gala featured memorable performances from Bahamas, Teigen Gayse, Kalsey Kulyk, Tyler Joe Miller, and Steven Lee Olsen.

The evening, hosted by Stingray Radio’s Jackie Rae Greening, who also took home the trophy for Country Personality(ies) of the Year, was full of special moments, including the 2024 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductions of Gilles Godard and k.d. lang, and Lindsay Ell honoured as the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award recipient.

Multiple 2024 CCMA Award nominee Josh Ross earned both the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year and Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year, while both Lisa Jacobs and Linsey Beckett took home their first CCMA Awards for Bass Player of the Year and Fiddle Player of the Year.

Also a first-time winner is Lindsay Hyslop, named Industry Person of the Year, and Boots and Hearts Music Festival won their seventh CCMA Award for Country Festival, Fair or Exhibition of the Year.

The 2024 CCMA Awards show is available for streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV App with an encore presentation airing on Saturday, Sept. 21 at noon ET on E! and 8 p.m. ET on CTV2. For a full list of winners from the gala and award show, visit the CCMA website.