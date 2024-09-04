k.d. lang And The Reclines Reunite At 2024 CCMA Awards

Today, the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) is thrilled to announce the official reunion of k.d. lang and The Reclines, performing together for the first time in 35 years at the 2024 CCMA Awards.

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, lang is the 2024 Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame Artist inductee, adding to her remarkable legacy of accolades that includes four GRAMMY awards, eight JUNO Awards, ten CCMA Awards—including three consecutive “Album of the Year” wins and two consecutive “Entertainer of the Year” Awards—a BRIT Award, an AMA, a VMA, four awards from GLAAD, and Canada’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Canada. In addition to this special performance, lang will be honoured and celebrated in an exclusive induction ceremony during Country Music Week 2024.

CTV is the exclusive home to catch the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET – watch on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

“Reuniting with The Reclines after 35 years in Edmonton for the CCMA Awards feels like a full-circle moment,” shares lang. “The bond we shared, both musically and personally, remains as strong as ever, and revisiting a song that shaped our journey together is incredibly special. I’m thrilled to bring this experience to life on such a celebrated stage and share it with fans, both old and new.”

Stepping on the stage as newly announced presenters for the 2024 CCMA Awards are Hailey Benedict, Ty Bentli, Dax, Shannon Ella, Gilles Godard, James Barker Band, Kwesi Kwarko-Fosu, Madeline Merlo, Steven Lee Olsen, Brad Rempel, SACHA, Tim & The Glory Boys, Julia Tocheri, Tenille Townes, Alli Walker and more.

Today’s news adds to a stellar line-up of previously announced performers including Dasha, Jade Eagleson, Brett Kissel, Madeline Merlo, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, Josh Ross and Julia Michaels, MacKenzie Porter, Thomas Rhett, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes, and Jake Worthington, with Porter and Rhett doing double duty as the show’s hosts for the evening.

Country Music Week 2024 kicks off in Edmonton on Wednesday, Sept. 11, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre’s brightest homegrown stars, all culminating with the 2024 CCMA Awards on Sept. 14. Country Music Week 2024 is possible with the support of the Government of Alberta, the City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton and the 2024 Host Committee.

With CTV as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 42nd annual CCMA Awards, Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada’s PURE COUNTRY.

For the latest CCMA news, follow along at Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, or visit www.ccma.org.