Highlights From The 2024 Boots And Hearts Music Festival

With clean-up underway and campers gathering their stuff to head home, photos are popping up all over social media after an epic 2024 Boots and Hearts Music Festival this past weekend at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday night with the Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game in Barrie featuring players from the NHL, PWHL and OHL. The event raised $408,352 and was the most successful Barn Burner event yet. The funds raised are going to local initiatives, including the RVH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), John Tavares Foundation‘s programs for kids, PIE Education, Rotary Club and several other organizations.

By late Thursday afternoon, the gates were open. Everyone arrived with drinks and food, showing off their Boots gear. At 6:30 p.m., the night kicked off with some tunes from Muskoka on the Porch Stage. Cam Galloway, a 21-year-old singer/songwriter from Bracebridge, performed as part of the Emerging Artist Showcase. He has three new singles out this year: “Sober You”, “Repeat” and the recently released “Beer Might”.

For Miranda Regular and her friends who drove up from Barrie, it’s about having a good time. “I love all the artists that come here and put on a good show,” she said while taking photos with friends. Matchbox Twenty and Thomas Rhett were her two favourite artists over the weekend. It was Miranda’s second time at Boots, and she will be back.

The camping area is right out of a movie with the festival giving people prizes in exchange for their bags of trash to prevent litter and the health unit giving away condoms and naloxone kits for people who need them. The camping Olympics is quite a scene with slip-n-slides, beer pong and people jumping into pools with their full country outfits on.

Muskoka411 found a crew from Barrie relaxing and taking a quick break from partying. “My favourite part about Boots is coming together with friends and country music all weekend,” Jenna Hutchinson said with megaphone in hand, adding that Cody Johnson put on a heck of a show Friday night.

The Boots and Hearts Music Festival wouldn’t be possible without all the great people behind it, from organizers, ground staff and production staff to security and medical staff. But most of all, the volunteers made it happen.

Doug Shipley, member of Parliament for Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte, stopped by for a visit before the gates opened on Thursday. “I was fascinated to learn how many volunteers return year after year because they love their #bootsfamily so much. Volunteers and staff are a treasured commodity at this event and it was great to meet their volunteer coordinator and hear about how dedicated they are to a positive volunteer experience. Staff and volunteers alike are well cared for and clearly enjoy their experience,” he said on his Facebook account.

After a fantastic weekend, it’s time to rest up and get ready for Boots 2025. When the festival ended on Sunday night after Jason Aldean, fans agreed that there is no better family than the Boots family.

Visit the Boots and Hearts website to learn more about the festival.