New 7 a.m. Registration Start Time For Recreation Programs In Orillia Starts This Fall

With fall around the corner, the City of Orillia is excited to launch the 2024 digital Fall Made FUN recreation guide.

The guide is available to view at orillia.ca/programs and is packed with a variety of programs designed to keep you active, engaged, and having fun throughout the fall season. From fitness classes and swimming lessons to arts and crafts, sports leagues and new programs like Pickleball for Youth, Caribbean Dance, and Wheelchair Basketball, there is something for every age and activity level.

“Health and wellness are vital to our community’s well-being, and our fall recreation programs offer a fantastic way for residents to stay active and engaged,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I encourage all residents to take advantage of our great facilities and programs to maintain a healthy lifestyle this fall.”

Registration Information:

Registration for fall programs will begin on Aug. 19, 2024. In response to community feedback, the City has updated the registration start time to better accommodate residents’ busy schedules. Registration for all recreation programs will now begin at 7 a.m., instead of midnight. This change aims to provide greater convenience and accessibility for participants.

“Our fall programs tend to fill up quickly, so we encourage everyone to mark their calendars for the registration opening on Aug. 19 at 7 a.m.” said Marcia Russell, Director of Recreation, Youth and Culture. “The new registration time is designed to improve accessibility, making it easier for more residents to sign up for the activities they enjoy. Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in our exciting and diverse programs this season.”

For more information about recreation programming visit orillia.ca/programs or contact the Recreation, Youth and Culture Division at 705-325-4386 or email recreation@orillia.ca.