Grant Lawrence And Friends: An Evening Of Stories And Songs In Muskoka

In a live, fast-paced and funny variety-style event inspired by the late, great Stuart McLean, bestselling author, broadcaster, historian and humourist Grant Lawrence brings his touring variety show to Muskoka for one night only with incredible musical guests, as part of the Muskoka Music Festival.

The show at the Gravenhurst Opera House on Aug. 24 will feature special guest musicians Jill and Matthew Barber, Hannah Georgas, Clerel, and local favourite Miranda Mulholland.

“After five years of touring the show to every nook and cranny out west, I’m thrilled to be bringing the show to Muskoka this summer,” said Grant Lawrence. “The way it works is that the performers take turns: I tell a story, then one of the musicians performs a song or two, then I return with a story and on it goes. There is a special alchemy that happens when transitioning from story to song in a live setting. It can be pretty magical.”

Lawrence will share his hilarious and harrowing true stories about outlandish coastal BC characters from past and present, himself included. The acclaimed radio host and author will read from his latest #1 bestseller “Return to Solitude”, his perennial bestseller and debut book “Adventures in Solitude”, and his hit hockey book “The Lonely End of the Rink”, as well as from his top-rated podcasts, and never-before-heard stories as well. Special surprise guests usually drop in.

Why was Muskoka chosen for his Ontario debut? “After way too many years playing in a touring rock band”, explains Grant, “when I started this show, I decided that I only wanted to tour it to places that I actually wanted to go to. No offense, Edmonton, but Muskoka definitely fits the bill.”

The musicians:

Jill Barber is a three-time Juno-nominated folk-jazz-pop singer based in Vancouver with over 1.6 million monthly Spotify listeners. She’s also married to Grant.

Matthew Barber is a two-time Juno-nominated folk-roots singer based in Toronto. He's also Jill's big brother.

Hannah Georgas is a four-time Juno-nominated pop-rock singer based in Belleville. She’s toured with City and Colour, Kathleen Edwards, and on Lilith Fair.

Clerel is a Cameroon-born soul and roots singer based in Montreal. He has toured the world in support of Noah Reid.

Miranda Mulholland is a virtuoso fiddle player who has performed on over 100 albums and toured with everyone from Jim Cuddy to Great Lake Swimmers. Her family has owned a cottage in Muskoka for generations.

