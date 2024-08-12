Three People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 11 Southbound At Stephenson Road 8

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the Town of Huntsville.

On August 12, 2024, at 5:40 a.m., members of the Huntsville Detachment responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on Highway 11 Southbound. Three occupants were in the vehicle. Two occupants were transported to a local hospital by Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, and one occupant was airlifted to a trauma centre by Air ORNGE with life altering injuries.

Highway 11 Southbound was closed between Stephenson Road 8 West and Highway 141 while the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team processed the scene. The road was reopened by 10:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville Detachment OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.