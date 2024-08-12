Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 118

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired operation.

On August 8th, 2024, at 7:45 p.m. police and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to several 9-1-1 calls from members of the public reporting that a vehicle had left the roadway and landed in the ditch on Highway 118 East just west of Matthiasville Road in Bracebridge.

Officers were quickly on scene and conducted an investigation into the collision and soon arrested and charged 59-year-old Pedro GIL Alfau of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 10, 2024, to answer to his charges.

In the province of Ontario, any driver who is charged with an impaired driving related offense will have their drivers license suspended immediately for a period of 90 days and have their vehicle impounded for a minimum of 7-days.