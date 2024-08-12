Orillia OPP Find Impaired Driver Parked In The Lot Of Central Region Headquarters

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual with impaired operation.

On August 10, 2024, at about 11:30 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were dispatched to OPP Central Region Headquarters after reports of an unconscious male parked in the lot. Upon arriving on scene, officers observed a male to be sleeping behind the wheel with several open alcohol containers throughout the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and transported to the detachment.

As a result, Patrick McGinely 18-year-old, from Etobicoke has been charged with:

· Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Adult Forgery

· Adult Young driver – BAC above zero

· Adult Novice driver – BAC above zero

· Adult Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in September 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.