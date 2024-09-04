Orillia OPP Investigating Firearm Incident And Looking For Witnesses

Members of Orillia Detachment of the OPP responded to reports of a firearm being discharged on Barrie Road.

On September 3, 2024 shortly after 9:15 pm, officers were dispatched to a weapons call, where a firearm was discharged on Barrie Road near Dunlop St. in the City of Orillia. The Orillia Detachment Crime Unit has been engaged and is continuing the investigation with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident or have information related to this occurrence please contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477(TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. Police are also requesting residents and businesses in the vicinity of Barrie Road from West Street to Memorial Avenue review their surveillance footage and contact police if they observe anything related to the incident.