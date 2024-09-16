Ontario Recognizes Huntsville Resident At Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Awards

The Ontario government is recognizing Huntsville resident John Leadston and 13 other exceptional Ontarians for the work they have done to build a stronger, more inclusive and welcoming Ontario.

Leadston and the other honourees received their awards at the annual Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Awards Ceremony on Sept. 16. These awards, named after four previous Lieutenant Governors —the Honourable Lincoln M. Alexander, the Honourable James Bartleman, the Honourable David C. Onley and the Honourable Hilary M. Weston — honour their legacies and contributions in the areas of anti-racism, literature, accessibility and mental health research.

“I am proud to further the legacy of my predecessors by presenting these awards that bear their name to 14 worthy recipients,” said the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. “Through their creativity, leadership and determination to improve the lives of others, they have made impressive and inspirational contributions to their communities and to our province.”

The recipients of these awards have demonstrated leadership by supporting and empowering Indigenous and underrepresented communities, following in the footsteps of the previous Lieutenant Governors. This is the first time since her appointment as Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Edith Dumont recognized recipients at the annual award ceremony.

John Leadston is a powerful advocate for the rights of neurodivergent employees in the Ontario Public Service. Working with the Ontario Public Service’s Leadership Network and the Conference Board of Canada, he helps to provide senior public service leaders with the skills to support neurodivergent employees.

Leadston also authored a series of articles that sparked lively debate and broke down stigmas. The province awarded him the David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility in the category of Employee Engagement.

The David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility recognizes the outstanding work of those who have demonstrated leadership and gone above and beyond to champion accessibility and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. The awards are given in four categories: Employee Engagement, Role Model, Youth Leadership for individuals, and Honour Roll for organizations. Individual recipients receive a $5,000 cash award and a personalized certificate.

“I would like to express my congratulations to our three remarkable recipients of the David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “They have worked tirelessly to make meaningful and positive change to promote inclusion and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. I am inspired by their outstanding leadership and dedication to championing accessibility.”

For more information on the Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Awards and its recipients, visit the province’s website.