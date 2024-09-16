Local Home Hardware Stores Recognized With Proud Of My Home Achievement Awards

On September 12, eighteen stores were honoured during the Proud of My Home Achievement Awards, part of Home Hardware Stores Limited’s annual Homecoming buying event and recognition ceremony.

Top honours were awarded to Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Armstrong, B.C., who took home the annual Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award. The award was presented to Dealer-Owners Kyle Melvin and Brett Melvin, for upholding the values on which Home Hardware was co-founded by Walter J. Hachborn 60 years ago—value, service, and dependability. The Melvins and their store were also awarded Best Home Hardware Building Centre – Western Region at the ceremony.

“We are honoured to be recognized with these awards as our store prepares to celebrate a century in the Armstrong community next year,” said Kyle Melvin, Dealer-Owner of Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre. “Brett and I are the second generation of Melvins to own and operate Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre and are proud of our place in the store’s history. We share this recognition with our parents, Sandy and Dale Melvin, who helped lay the groundwork for the business to become what it is today.”

The Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award acknowledges the top Home store from more than 1,000 stores across Canada for achieving the highest standards in retailing, merchandising, staff performance and overall quality and service.

“The Melvin brothers and their team at Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre truly embody what the Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award stands for,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “At Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre, all customers are treated like part of the family. Kyle, Brett and the team get to know each of their customers so they can provide incomparable customer service. The Home brand is honoured to have distinguished ambassadors like Kyle and Brett.”