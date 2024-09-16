Aspen Valley Launches “Fish Drive” Fundraiser   

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (Aspen Valley) is gearing up to care for over 70 wild animals this winter. Among them are seven orphaned river otters named Angel, Flounder, Guppy, Marlin, Minnow, Pickerel and Stingray.

While Aspen Valley is accustomed to overwintering many wild animals of varying species, it is somewhat unusual to have seven otter pups in rehabilitation at the same time.

In the wild, these otters would be dining primarily on aquatic wildlife. “They would be with their moms learning to hunt fish, frogs, crayfish, turtles, aquatic insects and the like,” said Janalene Kingshott, Director of Animal Welfare, Aspen Valley. “Our rehabilitation program mirrors these natural food sources putting fish high on the menu.”

“That’s a lot of fish,” said Linda Glimps, Executive Director, Aspen Valley. “We’re reaching out with a plea for support, knowing that together, we can continue to provide for these animals in need.”

Each year, Aspen Valley takes in over 1000 animals who require specialized care because they are orphaned, injured or sick. The Sanctuary focuses on providing specialized diets that mimic life in the wild as much as possible. The Sanctuary also ensures that each animal is provided with housing (enclosures) tailored to the species-specific needs.

The seven otters, for instance, will spend their very first winter in the safety of an indoor enclosure that opens freely to a large outdoor pond (enclosure). They’re at liberty to take shelter inside, or head outdoors, where they can hunt natural prey and hone their survival skills through practice and play.

“River otters are hands down the most playful mammal in our care,” added Kingshott. “They love to slip and slide on their bellies, wrestle and somersault – all useful skills for when they are back in the wild hunting or evading predators.”

If you are interested in supporting the seven otters and the many other wild animals overwintering at Aspen Valley, please visit www.aspenvalley.ca and donate to the Sanctuary’s Wildlife in Care Fund. By contributing to this fund, your money will go to where it is needed the most.

Aspen Valley is on a mission to keep wildlife wild. Sanctuary programs include: