OPP Locate Missing Swimmer In Penetanguishene Bay

Body Located and Recovered

The ongoing shoreline and water based search by uniform and marine unit members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment along with members of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and Penetanguishene Fire Service resulted in the location and recovery of a body at approximately 7:17 p.m. September 15, 2024 from the search area of the waters of Penetanguishene Bay.

The 12 year old male youth was confirmed as the subject of the missing person search and was sadly pronounced deceased by attending County of Simcoe paramedics.

The investigation into the cause of death will continued by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.