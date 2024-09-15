Emergency Crews Searching For Missing Youth Swimmer In Penetanguishene Bay

A search of the waters of Georgian Bay is underway for a youth who has gone missing while swimming at a public beach, earlier today.

On September 15, 2024, just before noon, a 911 call was received by emergency services, requesting assistance in locating a youth that was last seen swimming at Huronia Park in the Town of Penetanguishene and became lost from view.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), including the Marine Unit, as well as the Penetanguishene Fire Department arrived and immediately began a search of the vicinity on land and water.

The search continues this evening and OPP are requesting that the public avoid the area to allow emergency services to perform their duties. (photo attached)

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Huronia Park on Fox Street near Broad Street today, or anyone who lives in the area and may have surveillance video, is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.