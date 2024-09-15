Low-Cost Rabies Clinics Return To Simcoe County Sept. 29

Veterinarians in Simcoe County are offering several low-cost rabies vaccination clinics to help pet owners protect their dogs and cats, aged three months and older, from rabies—a preventable but potentially fatal disease. Spread through bites or scratches from infected animals, rabies poses a risk to both pets and humans. These clinics provide an affordable way for pet owners to ensure their animals are vaccinated and safe.

Low-cost rabies clinics are offered annually by local veterinarians who generously give their time to participate in the program and operate the clinics. The first clinic will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 in Tottenham, with additional clinics taking place in Barrie, Collingwood, Oro-Medonte and Penetanguishene through to Oct. 26. A schedule of clinics is listed on the health unit’s website at smdhu.org/RabiesClinics.

“On Sept. 5, the first domestically acquired human case of rabies was reported in Ontario in over 50 years,” says Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of Health at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. “It is suspected that the case was acquired from direct contact with a bat. Although this case occurred outside of Simcoe Muskoka and human cases are exceedingly rare, it is important to remember that rabies is present among the bats and wild animals such as racoons, fox and skunks who live in and around our communities. These animals can pass the disease to our pets who then can pass it us, so it is vital that cats and dogs, even those who are indoors, be vaccinated against rabies. It is the best way to protect them and the human members of your family.”

One and three-year vaccines are being offered at clinics, depending on the animal’s vaccination status. Pet owners should speak with their veterinarian to determine when their pet is due for its next rabies vaccination. It helps to bring the previous vaccination certificate to a clinic to make sure which vaccine is best.

The clinics provide vaccines against rabies to approximately 1000 pets annually. Anyone unable to attend the limited low-cost clinic locations can contact their local vet to arrange to get their pet vaccinated.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a domestic or wild animal or been in direct contact with a bat or other animal should seek immediate medical attention and report the incident to public health. In 2023, the health unit’s public health inspectors investigated more than 1,600 potential rabies exposure incidents, of which 1,021 involved cats or dogs. Approximately half of these investigations involved unvaccinated pets.

The best way to protect yourself and your family against rabies is to have your pets vaccinated, it is also the law. In addition to vaccinating your pet, you can help prevent the spread of rabies by not allowing cats or dogs to roam free and keeping them indoors at night. Remind your family to stay away from unfamiliar dogs and cats, as well as all wildlife, including bats.

For information about low-cost rabies clinic times and dates visit smdhu.org/RabiesClinics or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.