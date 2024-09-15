Get Ready For The Muskoka Healthy Living Expo On Thursday, Oct. 3rd, 2024 In Huntsville

Muskoka Healthy Living Expo Returns: Enriching Lives, Building Connections, and Thriving Together

Muskoka Seniors is excited to announce the return of the Muskoka Healthy Living Expo, set to take place on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Active Living Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville, ON. This annual event is for adults of all ages and has something for everyone. It has quickly become a staple, drawing together residents, service providers, and wellness advocates to explore a diverse range of resources aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all members of our community.

Building on the success of last year’s event, the 2024 Expo will again feature over 40 exhibitors supporting all areas of wellness, including physio and massage therapy, sports groups, clubs, safety and transportation services, home maintenance, physical health supports, and more! Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Recreation, Culture, and Heritage for the Town of Huntsville said, “The Healthy Living Expo offers residents a wonderful opportunity to connect with the many service providers in the Muskoka area. This event plays a crucial role in promoting healthy, active living throughout all stages of life.”

Returning to the Expo for its second year is Move It & Maintain It, a property maintenance service dedicated to easing the burden of home upkeep for older adults. “We’re thrilled to be back at the Healthy Living Expo,” said a company spokesperson. “This event brings together a vast array of vendors dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults. We focus on lightening the load by taking on odd jobs and property maintenance tasks, helping people remain in their homes longer without the added burdens of upkeep.”

Responses from last year’s attendees were overwhelmingly positive about the Expo’s impact. One surveyed participant noted, “It was wonderful talking to so many vendors, gathering information for myself and others. It was also great to see so many people—some I haven’t seen in a very long time. So well attended.” Another echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the event’s role in uncovering hidden gems within the community: “I just found everyone so informative, and it was all so amazing. Lots of things available in the community that I didn’t know were available.”

With free admission, refreshments, and door prizes, the Muskoka Healthy Living Expo is the perfect opportunity to invest in your well-being and connect with the people and resources that make our community a thriving, supportive place to live–regardless of age.

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Location: Active Living Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville, ON P1H 1P5

For more information about the Muskoka Healthy Living Expo, please visit www.muskokaseniors.org or contact Muskoka Seniors at info@muskokaseniors.org or 705-789-6676.