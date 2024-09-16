Early Morning Vehicle Fire Leads To Charges In Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred in Muskoka Lakes Township during the early morning hours today.

On September 16, 2024, at 2:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Lakes Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to reports by members of the public of a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a rock cut and was engulfed in flames on Muskoka Road 118 just east of Scarcliffe Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. Officers attended the scene and initially were unable to located the driver, further investigation revealed that the driver had taken the vehicle without the owner’s permission and fled the scene after the collision.

Police have charged 21-year-old Gurmehakpreet Singh of Port Carling, ON with the following:

Take Motor Vehicle without Consent

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to Remain at the Scene

Drive Motor Vehicle with no Plates

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 22, 2024 to answer to his charges.

Anyone with information about this or any other offense is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com