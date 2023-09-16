Bala Resident Celebrated At First Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Award Ceremony

The Ontario government is recognizing 15 exceptional Ontarians with awards at the inaugural Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Day event for the work they have done to build a stronger, more inclusive and welcoming Ontario.

These awards, named after four previous Lieutenant Governors, the Honourable Lincoln M. Alexander, the Honourable James Bartleman, the Honourable David C. Onley and the Honourable Hilary M. Weston, honour their legacies in their work on anti-racism, the arts, accessibility and mental health research. This is the first time they have been presented on the same day.

“As writers, researchers, inventors, advocates, activists, and community organizers, this year’s recipients have all demonstrated hard work and exceptional dedication. They have fostered empathy and inclusion, and they have led by example and by working hands-on with others,” said the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. “I am delighted that through this ceremony, recipients, their loved ones, and supporters will be able to meet one another and share their fascinating stories.”

The recipients of these awards have demonstrated leadership by supporting and empowering Indigenous and underrepresented communities, following in the footsteps of the previous Lieutenant Governors. This is the first time the James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award and David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility have been presented since Mr. Bartleman and Mr. Onley’s passing earlier this year.

The 15 recipients recognized at the Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Day ceremony are:

Lincoln M. Alexander Award: Established in 1993, the 2023 award recognizes young people who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in eliminating racial discrimination and promoting equity and inclusion. Jeremiah Bowers-Van Dusen Vaishnave Raina Aishah Salim

James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award: Established in 2008, the 2023 award recognizes Indigenous youth for their creative writing talent. Justine Bannon Charlotte Bolduc Scarlett Chaloux Amara Deman

SCARLETT CHALOUX

Bala

Category – Junior On-Reserve

Scarlett Chaloux’s poem, “On the Dock”, is a whimsical appreciation of the joys of nature, lakes and rivers, and is a welcome reminder that in an age of high-tech toys and distractions, the best diversions are often those born from the natural world.

David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility: Established in 2014, the award recognizes Ontarians who have gone above and beyond to improve accessibility and the quality of life of people with disabilities. Carol-Ann Chafe Mark Adrian Ewer Lorin MacDonald Andrew Nielsen Kimberley Paradis Nik Provenzano

Hilary M. Weston Scholarships: Established in 2002, the 2023 award recognizes graduate-level social work students for their contributions to mental health research. Yomna Fadel Julia Falzarano

The recipients were recognized in a ceremony at the Royal Ontario Museum presided over by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. She was joined by Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, and Patrice Barnes, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education.