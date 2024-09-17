Arts Orillia Presents Future Fest: A Week Of Eco-Art And Thought-Provoking Experiences

What will the future bring? Will you be ready? Arts Orillia is excited to announce Future Fest – A Week of Eco-Art, taking place from September 23rd to 28th. This unique event will explore the future through various lenses, combining art, talks, and interactive experiences to inspire reflection on climate change, artificial intelligence, and more.

Future Fest Highlights:

1) Monday, September 23rd: Opening with Bob McDonald

The festival kicks off with a book signing and lecture by Bob McDonald, host of CBC’s Quirks and Quarks, at St. Paul’s Centre. McDonald will discuss his latest book, The Future is Now: Solving the Climate Crisis with Today’s Technologies, offering an optimistic view of how modern science and technology can address environmental challenges.

Event starts at 7:00 p.m., book signing at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: Adults $30 / Seniors $27 / Young Adults (18-20) $15 / Under 17 $6.75

2) Wednesday, September 25th: TALL Talks on Creativity and Sustainability

In partnership with Lakehead University’s Third Age Learning Lakehead (TALL), Arts Orillia will host a series of short, dynamic talks. Topics range from “Art as an Agent of Change” with Kate Hilliard to “Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Creative Tool” with Sean Rees. Event starts at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Centre. Tickets: $15 or free for TALL members.

3) Thursday, September 26th: Eco Art Showcase and Theatre Performance

The Orillia Opera House will feature an Eco Art exhibit with artists T.M. Glass, Emma Lee Fleury, Derek Owens, Gail Root, Sean Rees, and local students, followed by the theatrical performance Hard Wire—a powerful reflection on climate change and human existence. Art exhibit begins at 6:00 p.m., performance at 7:00 p.m. Tickets: Adults $30 / Seniors $27 / Young Adults (18-20) $15 / Under 17 $6.75

4) Saturday, September 28th: Postcards to the Future & Augmented Reality Experience

At the Orillia Rec Centre, join a community art collaboration for Culture Days, Postcards to the Future, and participate in the augmented reality experience You are swimming here by Heidi Strauss and Luke Garwood. Both events are free and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Future Fest Passes:

To enjoy all events throughout the week, consider purchasing a Future Fest Pass, available for:

Seniors: $49

Adults: $59

Students (18-20): $29

Youth (17 and younger): $14.75

Why Attend Future Fest?

Future Fest provides a unique opportunity to engage with crucial topics like climate change, sustainability, and technological advances through the lens of the arts. Arts Orillia is committed to creating experiences that resonate with both young and old, prompting reflection on the future of humanity and our planet.