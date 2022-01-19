Huntsville Company Named Finalist For Inaugural Ontario Made Awards

Grey Jay Sales & Distribution, a food distribution company with their head office in Huntsville, is a finalist for the inaugural Ontario Made Awards, according to an announcement from Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

On behalf of its Ontario Made program, CME is thrilled to announce finalists for the Inaugural Ontario Made Awards. Finalists for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products. Grey Jay Sales & Distribution, which works with brands like Lake of Bays Brewing Co. and Muskoka Springs, is a finalist for the Merchandising Excellence Award.

From Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 7, 2022, consumers made their voice heard by voting for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category. Over 26,000 votes were cast to determine the 12 finalists across four award categories.

“The large number of votes cast for our Inaugural Ontario Made Awards demonstrates how eager consumers are to support their local manufacturers and retailers. Ontario’s manufacturers and retailers are the backbone of our economy, and the Ontario Made Program celebrates just that. We look forward to the Awards Ceremony and hope to see great community representation – there has never been a better time to celebrate what Ontario has to offer.”

Award winners will be announced at Ontario Made’s Virtual Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. Free to attend – Ontarians can show their support for companies in their region by registering here.