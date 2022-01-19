Altercation In Haliburton Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is currently investigating a possible altercation between several males in Haliburton.

Police received information that during the early evening on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, an altercation took place between several males on the pathway, which runs along Head Lake, in the area along Highland Street, between the downtown core and Gelert Road in Haliburton.

There are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.khcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.