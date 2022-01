Annette Juneau of Oro-Medonte is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE.

INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Ridge Convenience Store on Monarch Drive in Orillia.