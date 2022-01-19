COVID-19 Outbreaks Over At OSMH

Two COVID-19 outbreaks on separate patient care units at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) have each been declared over.

The 33-bed Soldiers’ One medical unit was brought out of outbreak status this morning. It was originally declared on January 5th and resulted in 14 patients and 17 staff testing positive for COVID-19.

The 44-bed IMRS (Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services) unit also went into outbreak on the same date, resulting in 2 patients and 2 staff testing positive. The outbreak on IMRS was declared over on January 12th.

Both units are open to admissions, and the hospital maintains its policy of Essential Visitors only.