Huntsville Company Nominated For Inaugural Ontario Made Awards

Grey Jay Sales & Distribution, a food distribution company with their head office in Huntsville, has been nominated for the inaugural Ontario Made Awards.

On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is thrilled to announce nominees for the inaugural Ontario Made Awards. Nominees for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.

From Dec. 1 until Jan. 7, consumers can make their voice heard and vote for their favourite manufacturer and retailer by visiting this link. As it’s never been more important to support local, every time an individual submits a vote, they are entered to win one of five $100 gift cards to a registered Ontario Made manufacturer of their choice.

“Celebrating and promoting local manufacturing is what Ontario Made is all about,” said Mathew Wilson, Senior Vice President, Policy, Government Relations & Ontario Division at CME. “Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters could not be prouder to represent the massive variety of the amazing, innovative products that Ontarians make and sell. I can’t wait to find out the winners of our Inaugural Awards, and I hope all Ontarians will join us in celebrating the massive achievements of our local manufacturers and retailers.”

Award winners will be announced at Ontario Made’s Virtual Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 24. Free to attend – further details about speakers will be announced, as well as Ontario-made prizes to be won by simply attending.

See a list of nominees below, and click here to vote.