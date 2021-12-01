Fire In Strong Township Claims The Life Of Three People

On Monday November 29, 2021 Almaguin HighlandsOPP along with the Office of the Fire Marshall (OFM), the Sundridge Strong Fire Department, the South River Machar Fire Department and the Magnetawan Fire Department responded to a residential fire at approximately 6:30 a.m on Robins Road.

Police report three bodies have been recovered from the residence and the identification of the deceased will be made following a post mortem.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the OFM.