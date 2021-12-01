COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed On OSMH Medical Unit

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak on its Soldiers’ One medical unit. The declaration was made following a period of heightened surveillance on the 33-bed unit after four patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The unit is currently closed to visiting and new admissions. All other patients on the unit have tested negative, are safely quarantining in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. All staff working on the unit have also been swabbed and none have tested positive. Enhanced cleaning and surveillance protocols have been implemented.

All urgent and emergent health services remain open to the community, although the outbreak on Soldiers’ One may result in longer than average wait times.

OSMH introduced a mandatory visitor vaccination policy earlier this month and will be further restricting visitor rules across all areas of the hospital effective Thursday, Dec. 2.