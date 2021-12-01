Scammers Posing As Hospice Muskoka Ask Locals For Credit Card Information Over The Phone

Scammers are spoofing the Hospice Muskoka phone number and calling locals to ask for their credit card information, says Hospice Muskoka Executive Assistant Enid Wray.

Multiple people reached out to Hospice Muskoka to inform them of the calls, Wray said, which is how they determined that their number was being spoofed. Spoofing is a practice where scammers manipulate caller ID to make it look as though calls are coming directly from trusted contacts or organizations.

“People have been receiving phone calls that look like they are coming from our main phone number, 705-646-1697, asking for credit card information for donations,” Wray said. “We do not, have never and will never solicit money from our donors or anyone in the community in this fashion.”

The team at Hospice Muskoka has reported it to the police and the OPP have opened a fraud investigation. Anyone who receives a call like this is encouraged to call the Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211, press 2 to speak to an officer and reference OPP Report #E 2109 909 52.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre urges Canadians to protect themselves by never giving out personal details like credit card information on unsolicited calls. Many of Hospice Muskoka’s clients and donors are seniors, Wray said, so the staff asks that locals spread the word and check in with their elderly loved ones to warn them of the scam.

“Hospice Muskoka lives and breathes from donations,” Wray said, adding that they rely on donor support for about 45 per cent of their budget. “If people want to continue to give during this season, there is a secure platform through CanadaHelps that they can access on our website, but we will never ever, ever, ever call and ask for your credit card number. That is not us.”