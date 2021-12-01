Great Lakes Goat Dairy Herb And Garlic Goat Cheese And Aged Cheddar Recalled Due To Listeria

Great Lakes Goat Dairy is recalling Great Lakes Goat Dairy brand Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese and Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

Do not consume the recalled products

Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese, 175 g - front
Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese, 175 g - back
Herb & Garlic, 175 g - front
Herb & Garlic, 175 g - back

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes
Great Lakes Goat Dairy Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese 175 g 6 28055 40020 2 Best Before
2022 JL12
210411
Great Lakes Goat Dairy Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese 175 g 6 28055 40017 2 Best Before
2022 JL26
12059

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

