Winter Storm Keeps East Region OPP Busy With Over 240 Collisions

Officers from all across East Region were very busy with calls for service due to a major winter storm that buried the region in snow that started Sunday January 16, 2022.

The storm caused major disruption on our roadways and neighbourhoods.

Officers responded to many collisions, traffic hazards and disabled vehicles.

247 Motor Vehicle Collision were reported, with the busiest period was from 6 m-11:59 am on January 17th, where 139 (56 %) of the total collisions were reported.

11 of the collisions reported had reports of people injured and sadly 2 collisions were fatal.

OPP officers from across East Region also responded to 139 traffic hazard as well.

The East Region OPP would like to thank all community partners for their dedication and hard work during this massive storm.

The excellent service provided by local volunteer fire fighters, EMS, Hydro, tow operators, dispatchers and township employees did not go unnoticed.