Ontario Supports Businesses Closed By Recent Restrictions

Applications open for the Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program

Small businesses required to close or reduce capacity under current public health restrictions are now able to apply for the Ontario Business Cost Rebate Program. This program will provide small businesses with rebates to help cover property tax and energy costs while the province works to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

Eligible businesses required to close, such as restaurants and gyms, will receive a rebate equal to 100% of their costs while those businesses required to reduce capacity to 50%, such as retail stores will receive a rebate equal to 50% of their costs. Online applications opened today at https://www.app.grants.gov.on.ca/obcrp/#/ and payments will be provided retroactive to December 19, 2021.

“As we work together to protect the health and safety of our communities, we will continue to support the small businesses that make Parry Sound – Muskoka a great place to live and do business,” said MPP Norman Miller. “I know that this program, along with the cuts to electricity rates and the upcoming Small Business Relief Grants, will provide much-needed help to small businesses so that they can reopen their doors once this wave has passed.”

Eligible businesses must submit an application and supporting documentation to be considered, even if they previously received government support through other programs. More details on the program, including eligibility requirements, can be found in the Program Guide at https://www.app.grants.gov.on.ca/obcrp/assets/guide.pdf.

Also beginning today, electricity prices are frozen at the off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour 24 hours a day for residences, small businesses, and farms. This rate cut, which will apply for at least 21 days, will be applied automatically to electricity bills and will result in instant savings for small businesses, farms, and people working from home.

Another small business support program, the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant, will provide businesses required to close under the current public health restrictions with a direct grant of $10,000. Eligible businesses that previously received the Ontario Small Business Support Grant will be contacted directly in the coming weeks and should receive funds in February. New businesses or businesses that are newly eligible for support will need to apply to the online portal once it opens in the coming weeks.