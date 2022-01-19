Wind Chill Values Near Minus 35 Overnight For Some Areas

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Hazard:

Wind chill values near minus 35.

Minimum temperatures between minus 25 and minus 27 degrees Celsius.

When:

Overnight into Thursday morning and then Thursday night into Friday morning.

Remarks:

Cold temperatures in combination with brisk northwest winds will lead to wind chill values between minus 35 and minus 40. Wind chill values are expected to moderate through the day Thursday but may drop to near minus 35 Thursday night into Friday morning once again.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Current details:

Hazard:

Wind chill values near minus 30.

Minimum temperatures near minus 20 degrees Celsius.

When:

Thursday morning and then Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures and wind chill values will temporarily moderate Thursday afternoon before dropping again in the evening.

Remarks:

Cold temperatures in combination with brisk northwest winds will lead to wind chill values between minus 30 and minus 35 Thursday morning. Wind chill values are expected to moderate through the day Thursday but may drop to near minus 30 Thursday night into Friday morning once again.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Keep dry to stay warmer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.