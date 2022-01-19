James Gamble Last Seen In The Orangeville Area

Bracebridge OPP are continuing their search and requesting public assistance in locating James Gamble, a missing Bracebridge man last seen in the Orangeville area.

On January 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., members of the Bracebridge OPP received a missing person report that 48-year-old James Gamble had left his Bracebridge home for work on the morning of January 14, 2022, did not attend his workplace and did not return home.

Police and his family have concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Investigators have received information that James Gamble was last seen in the Orangeville area.

He is believed to be operating a white 2014 Ram 1500 quad cab pickup truck with a black cap.

The vehicle has the Ontario licence plate AP32415.

He is described as a 48-year-old white male, 5’8″ tall, slim build with white hair and blue eyes.

Police are continuing their investigation into the whereabouts of James Gamble and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who has any information pertaining to the location of James, or has seen his white 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck, is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 705 645-2211 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).