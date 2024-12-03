Haliburton Highlands OPP Investigating Fatal Collision On Hwy. 118

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Dysart Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedics (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision in Haliburton, resulting in one fatality.

On December 2, 2024, at approximately 2:36 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP received report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 118 near Shamba Trail. The Dysart Fire Department was already on scene upon police arrival. A passenger vehicle and pickup truck with lone drivers were involved in the collision.

An 87-year-old female was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced as deceased.

The name of the female was not release.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Roads remained closed for several hours while emergency crews, including the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team, processed the scene. The highway was re-opened at approximately 8:36 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.