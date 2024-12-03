CANCELLED: Bala’s Trek To Bethlehem Thwarted By Snow

After a much-celebrated return in 2023, Bala’s Trek to Bethlehem has been cancelled this year due to heavy snowfall.

The trek was slated for 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, but with historic amounts of snow falling across the region, organizers are concerned about the safety of guests and volunteers. Many Muskoka residents faced a metre or more of snow with 140 centimetres of accumulation in Gravenhurst and 125 centimetres in Bracebridge over the weekend. Between power outages, heavy snow removal and hazardous roadways, chairperson Patricia Gidley and the other organizers felt the need to cancel.

“As more snow is forecast for Bala, we feel the safety of our volunteers, actors and visitors is paramount,” Gidley said in a written statement. “We don’t want to encourage anyone to be on the roads Saturday night.”

The trek had a three-year hiatus from 2020 to 2022 due to COVID-19, so locals were excited to welcome the tradition back in 2023. Preparations for this year’s event were nearly complete with animals secured for the market and stable, actors learning their scripts, and sets ready to be put into place.

Though the organizers are sad to cancel, they’re motivated to keep the event going next year and beyond, making small improvements wherever they can along the way.

“We appreciate the hard work that’s gone into it so far,” Gidley said in an interview with Muskoka411. “We’re really, really sorry that this is the situation we’re in, but we think it’s the wisest choice, and we sure look forward to 2025. We do have to look forward because we’re not defeated.”

It was a difficult decision, but they feel it’s the right one. The trek organizers send well wishes to anyone facing the impacts of severe weather and season’s greetings to the community at large.

“We wish you all a very blessed Christmas,” Gidley said. “May the true meaning of the season find its way into your celebrations in another way. We look forward to 2025 and again sharing our beautiful story.”